SoftBank offering to buy Uber shares at 30 percent discount: source

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T) is offering to purchase shares of Uber Technologies Inc at a valuation of $48 billion, a 30 percent discount to its most recent valuation of $68.5 billion, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The logo of SoftBank Group Corp is displayed at SoftBank World 2017 conference in Tokyo, Japan, July 20, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A second person said the amount was in line with what investors had been expecting. SoftBank is also expected to make a separate $1 billion investment in the company at the $68.5 billion valuation.

Bloomberg reported the offer price earlier on Monday.