(Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc is currently under a federal income tax examination by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) for tax years 2013 and 2014, the ride-hailing company said in a filing here) on Tuesday.

The company also said it is also under examination by various state and foreign tax authorities.

Uber’s shares, which closed up 2% on Monday, were trading down 1% in premarket trading.