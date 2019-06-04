Uber says IRS looking at its 2013-14 tax returns

FILE PHOTO: A screen displays the company logo for Uber Technologies Inc. on the day of it's IPO at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 10, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - The U.S. Internal Revenue Service is currently looking at Uber Technologies Inc’s taxes for 2013 and 2014, and the ride-hailing company said it expects unrecognized tax benefits to be reduced within the next year by at least $141 million.

Uber also said in a filing here) on Tuesday that various state and foreign tax authorities were looking into its taxes.

The company’s shares, which closed up 2% on Monday, were down 1% in premarket trade.

Uber was the biggest of a group of Silicon Valley startups to go public this year against the backdrop of a global stock market sell-off sparked by renewed trade tensions between the United States and China.

In its first quarterly report as a public company last week, Uber reported a $1 billion loss as it spent heavily to build up its food delivery and freight businesses.