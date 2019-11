FILE PHOTO: A screen displays the company logo for Uber Technologies Inc. on the day of it's IPO at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 10, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - Ride hailing company Uber (UBER.N) denied a German magazine report on Thursday that it was considering hiring Wirecard (WDIG.DE) as its main payments partner to replace Dutch platform Adyen (ADYEN.AS).

“We are not in conversations with Wirecard for card acquiring,” an Uber spokeswoman said in an email to Reuters when asked whether the report, in Manager Magazine, was accurate.