(Reuters) - Ride-hailing firm Uber Technologies Inc (UBER.N) said it has launched an app to connect workers with businesses needing to fill available shifts.

The app, called Uber Works, has started operating in Chicago, Uber said late on Wednesday, adding it has been studying the option over the past year.

The Financial Times had earlier reported on the app’s launch in Chicago.