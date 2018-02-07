FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 7, 2018 / 4:35 PM / in 18 hours

Uber, Yandex complete ride services merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Uber and Russia’s Yandex have completed a deal to combine their ride-sharing businesses in Russia and neighboring countries, Yandex said on Wednesday.

Uber and Yandex, often referred to as the “Google of Russia”, announced plans last year to combine operations in 127 cities in Russia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia and Kazakhstan.

San Francisco-based Uber has invested $225 million and Yandex has contributed $100 million in cash into a new joint company valued at more than $3.8 billion, Yandex said.‍​

Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Susan Fenton

