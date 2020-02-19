Intesa's UBI bid 'credit positive': DBRS Morningstar

FILE PHOTO: The headquarter of UBI bank is seen in Brescia, Italy, March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi/File Photo

ROME (Reuters) - DBRS Morningstar said on Wednesday Intesa Sanpaolo’s (ISP.MI) 4.9 billion euro ($5.3 billion) takeover bid for UBI Banca (UBI.MI) would be “broadly credit positive” for Intesa.

Italy’s largest lender late on Monday announced an all-paper offer to buy smaller peer UBI and create the euro zone’s seventh-largest bank by assets, focused on wealth management and insurance and in charge of more than 1.1 trillion euros in customers’ financial assets.

The ratings firm said that if the operation goes ahead then it would align UBI’s ratings with Intesa’s.

“(The deal) will further strengthen Intesa Sanpaolo’s already strong position in Italy, by increasing its size and market shares for loans and deposits, as well as support the group’s growth ambitions in the asset management and insurance businesses,” DBRS Morningstar said in a note.