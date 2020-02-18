Intesa sees UBI bid as starting gun in Europe's banking consolidation

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP.MI) said its surprise 4.86 billion euro ($5.3 billion) takeover bid for smaller peer UBI Banca (UBI.MI) answered supervisor calls for mergers to strengthen Europe’s banking sector and its global clout.

FILE PHOTO: UBI Banca Popolare Commercio & Industria logo is seen in Milan, Italy, February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini/File Photo

Italy’s biggest retail bank announced late on Monday an all-paper deal to create the euro zone’s seventh-largest bank by assets, focused on wealth management and insurance and in charge of more than 1.1 trillion euros in customers’ financial assets.

News of the deal sent shares in UBI Banca surging 23% to 4.301 euros on Tuesday, just above the price of 4.254 euros implicit in Intesa’s offer. Intesa shares rose 2.4% and the Italian banking stocks index was up 3.5% .FTIT8300.

Efforts to create a unified euro zone banking market have stalled amid opposition in core countries to creating a single deposit guarantee scheme before tackling south European banks’ soured debt piles and large sovereign debt exposure.

Like southern European peers, Italian banks have been restructuring in recent years, shedding bad debts and cutting costs. Goldman Sachs recently said fresh cost cuts would be difficult without the overlaps brought about by tie-ups.

Banks have also moved to curb holdings of domestic government bonds, which in the case of Italy have exposed lenders to swings in bond prices driven by political risks.

Under Andrea Enria, a former Bank of Italy official and European Banking Authority head, the European Central Bank’s supervisory arm has renewed calls for consolidation, indicating it may soften its stance to ease tie-ups.

“Enria has been clear, they are looking for consolidation,” Intesa CEO Carlo Messina told analysts, adding it was also a geopolitical issue.

“Europe cannot be a player next to the U.S. and China without reinforcement from the banking sector.”

CATALYST FOR CONSOLIDATION

Messina said Intesa was confident that European authorities, which must approve the deal, viewed its offer positively and said it would be “unbelievable” to make such a move without a favourable approach from supervisors.

Broker Jefferies said the start of a long-awaited new round of mergers in Italy could be a catalyst for other European markets seen in need of consolidation, such as Spain.

European banks have taken longer to recover from the global financial crisis, losing market share to U.S. rivals. JPMorgan (JPM.N) is now worth almost as much as the top 10 euro zone banks combined.

Dogged by negative interest rates, European banks trade at a discount to their book values. Like the rest of the industry they face competition from non-banking players and need massive digital investments.

SHUFFLING THE CARDS

Intesa’s move throws open prospects for a new round of mergers among second-tier lenders in Italy, which UBI had been expected to lead as the strongest mid-sized bank.

UBI has so far made no comment and its board will meet on Wednesday to review the bid.

Messina said the offer was not “friendly in a technical way” only because Intesa had been obliged to act in the way it did to avoid insider trading risks.

The offer came only hours after UBI announced a new three-year plan that aimed to double annual profits to 665 million euro by 2022 and CEO Victor Massiah left for London late on Monday to present the plan to investors.

Intesa, which has the richest valuation among Italian banks that trade at a discount to their book value, is offering 1.7 newly issued shares for each UBI stock tendered.

Under its offer, it said the combined group would generate a 2022 profit of more than 6 billion euros.

The plan would see 5,000 voluntary layoffs, from a combined workforce at the two banks that totalled 110,000 at end 2019.

Italy’s biggest banking unions said they were monitoring the deal, adding it created value for the country.

FILE PHOTO: The headquarter of UBI bank is seen in Brescia, Italy, March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi/File Photo

To address potential antitrust concerns, Intesa’s plan is for the new group to sell 400-500 branches and 20 billion euros in client loans to BPER Banca (EMII.MI) and, possibly, some of UBI’s insurance assets to UnipolSai (US.MI).

Shares in BPER, which plans to carry out an up to 1 billion euro capital increase to fund the deal, plunged 11% on Tuesday.

Mediobanca acted as Intesa’s sole adviser, while Rothschild advised BPER. Mediobanca has also underwritten BPER’s cash call for which it is sole global coordinator and sole bookrunner.