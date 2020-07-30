Intesa secures 90.2% shareholder acceptance for UBI bid

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo is seen in Milan, Italy, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini/File Photo

MILAN (Reuters) - Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP.MI) concluded its tormented takeover battle for rival UBI (UBI.MI) on Thursday, securing 90.2% of its target’s shares as it prepares to create Italy’s biggest bank owning a fifth of the lending market.

Intesa overcame fierce opposition from UBI’s management to snatch up the healthiest Italian second-tier bank, in a move that sent shockwaves through the industry and set the stage for possible further consolidation.