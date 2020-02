FILE PHOTO: UBI Banca Popolare Commercio & Industria logo is seen in Milan, Italy, February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini/File Photo

MILAN (Reuters) - Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP.MI) has picked JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, UBS and Equita Sim as advisers for its bid on rival UBI Banca (UBI.MI), Italy’s biggest retail bank said on Friday.

The four investment banks join Mediobanca, which was already advising Intesa Sanpaolo on the deal.