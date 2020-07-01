UBI says reports on board not qualified to vote on Intesa bid are 'groundless'

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s UBI Banca (UBI.MI) said on Wednesday reports on Italian media claiming that its board was not qualified to vote on the takeover by Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP.MI) were “groundless”.

In a statement UBI said its board members fulfilled integrity, independence and conflict of interest requirements, and had been approved by regulators.

On Monday, Italian daily Il Messaggero said a group of UBI investors that backs Intesa Sanpaolo’s offer had filed a complaint with Italy’s market watchdog Consob and the European Central Bank claiming that UBI’s board was not validly constituted and was not qualified to vote.

Despite the “wrong and misleading” news ahead of the upcoming board meeting, which is called to express its position on the offer, the board will evaluate the bid with “absolute serenity and independence of judgement, in full compliance of market rules”, the statement added.