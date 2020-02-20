Intesa CEO confident on UBI offer, won't raise price: TV

MILAN (Reuters) - The head of Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP.MI) expressed confidence on Thursday that an unsolicited takeover bid for rival UBI Banca (UBI.MI) would succeed, reiterating that the price would not be raised despite a cautious reception from UBI’s board.

FILE PHOTO: Carlo Messina, CEO of Intesa Sanpaolo bank smiles during shareholders meeting in Turin, Italy, April 27, 2017. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino/File Photo

Speaking to Bloomberg television, Intesa Sanpaolo CEO Carlo Messina said the plan B were the bid to fall through was for Intesa to “continue to deliver results”.

He said there was “zero probability” Intesa would improve the terms of the deal, which aims to create the euro zone’s seventh-largest bank focused on wealth management and insurance.

Swooping on Italy’s strongest second-tier lender with a 4.9 billion euro ($5.3 billion) all-paper bid, Intesa on Monday said it would offer 1.7 new shares for each UBI share tendered.

UBI, which had presented his own strategic plan only hours before Intesa announced its bid, has reacted coolly and on Wednesday said it would hire advisers to evaluate the offer as well as any alternatives.

Intesa’s offer values UBI shares at 4.254 euros each, a 22% premium to UBI’s closing price on Monday, when shares had risen sharply in reaction to the strategic plan.

Messina said investors liked both the move and its timing, which answered calls by European banking regulators for lenders to join forces, adding that other transactions would follow.

“Our move is the first in Europe that can create a strong champion but in my expectations, other transactions can follow in the next months .... in domestic markets,” he said.

Analysts have said Intesa’s move could trigger consolidation in other countries such as Spain, but cross-border mergers remained unlikely given the lack of a level playing-field across the euro zone and of overlaps to push through cost cuts.

Italian banks have been restructuring after the country’s worst recession since World War 2, shedding some 200 billion euros in bad debts and cutting costs.

Too small to shoulder mounting digital investment costs, second-tier players face heavy pressure to combine. The planned sale of the government’s 68% stake in Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI) next year was seen as a possible trigger.

Sources on Wednesday said Intesa’s offer had taken the government by surprise and complicated its re-privatisation plans.

UBI had been tipped as a buyer for Monte dei Paschi, while Intesa’s deal also involves BPER Banca, another name that had circulated in government circles in connection with the Tuscan bank.

BPER has agreed to buy a portion of the combined business from Intesa.

Carlo Cimbri, the head of BPER’s top shareholder UnipolSai (US.MI) said in a newspaper interview on Thursday that BPER’s management would “not have time to think about anything else” this year apart from integrating the new business, when asked if BPER could be further involved in Italian bank consolidation.

More banking deals, however, could follow in 2021, he added.

($1 = 0.9258 euros)