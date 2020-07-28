Intesa secures majority threshold in UBI's bid

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s second-biggest bank Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP.MI) on Tuesday secured the majority threshold set for its bid for rival UBI Banca (UBI.MI) to be valid thanks to the full backing of a core group of UBI investors.

FILE PHOTO: The boardroom of the UBI Banca's offices, where CEO Victor Massiah worked during the lockdown due to the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), is seen in Milan, Italy, June 16, 2020. REUTERS/Valentina Za/File Photo

The CAR shareholder group, which comprises Italian business dynasties such as the Beretta family of gunmakers, had strongly opposed the all-paper bid Intesa sprung on UBI in mid-February to create the euro zone’s seventh-largest banking group.

Some key CAR members, however, had already broken ranks when Intesa improved its bid earlier this month, adding a cash sweetener to lift the premium versus UBI’s closing price on the day the deal was presented to 40% from 24%.

Cattolica Assicurazioni (CASS.MI) and charitable foundations Fondazione CRC and Fondazione Banca del Monte di Lombardia announced they would take up Intesa’s improved bid.

Two sources with knowledge of the matter said their combined stake of around 11% has been tendered and has helped Intesa reach 43.5% of UBI’s capital as of Monday.

A remaining 8% stake in the hands of CAR investors is now set to push acceptance above a threshold of 50% plus one share needed for the bid to be valid, sources said.

Sources in Intesa’s camp have said the bank is confident of reaching the 66.67% threshold which will allow it to control extraordinary shareholder resolutions, so it can absorb UBI and maximise projected savings.

An Intesa spokesman on Monday said the bank was certain of the bid’s full success.

Merging UBI into Intesa will also make it easier to comply with an antitrust pledge to sell 532 branches of the combined group.

The bid was due to end on Tuesday but market regulator Consob has extended it to Thursday to protect shareholders after requesting clarifications on communications UBI issued in relation to the offer, which the bank provided on Monday.

UBI said it had always acted in accordance with Consob’s requests, promptly meeting its recommendations, in relation to the bid.

Intesa and UBI have engaged for months in a bitter tit-for-tat over what would be one of Europe’s biggest banking mergers since the global financial crisis.

As the healthiest among Italy’s second-tier banks, UBI had been expected to play an active role in a long-awaited sector consolidation.

UBI has rejected Intesa’s improved offer as still too low.

But projected synergies and the earnings boost it is set to reap from buying an asset below its book value have given Intesa ammunition to pursue a 4.1 billion euro ($4.8 billion) deal it says will prepare the bank to play a bigger role in Europe in the future.