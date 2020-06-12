Italy's insurance regulator to rule next week on Intesa's UBI offer: source

FILE PHOTO: The Intesa Sanpaolo logo is seen in Milan, Italy, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s insurance regulator IVASS is expected to rule early next week on the takeover offer by Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP.MI) for rival UBI (UBI.MI), a source close to the matter said.

IVASS’s ruling is the last regulatory approval needed for market watchdog Consob to be able to examine the offer’s prospectus given that the European Central Bank, the Bank of Italy and another Luxembourg-based authority have already given their green light to the bid.

Based on current rules, Consob has five working days from IVASS’s decision to rule on the prospectus, a person familiar with the matter said.