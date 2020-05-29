Intesa should confirm in document that offer still stands: UBI chief to paper

FILE PHOTO: Pages of a cheque book of Ubi Banca Popolare di Bergamo are seen in this picture illustration February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi/File Photo

MILAN (Reuters) - Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP.MI) should clarify in a legally binding document that its takeover offer for smaller rival UBI Banca (UBI.MI) is still valid, UBI CEO Victor Massiah said in a newspaper interview.

Intesa on Feb. 17 announced an all-paper exchange offer for UBI to create the euro zone’s seventh-largest banking group, just days before the coronavirus outbreak in Italy.

UBI has said the pandemic has triggered a provision generally included in acquisition deals known as a ‘material adverse change’ (MAC) clause, which gives the buyer a way out.

“We have written to Intesa’s board to take a stance (on the MAC clause), but the answer was that they did not think they needed to,” Massiah told la Repubblica, adding that Intesa’s chief had said the offer still stood but not in a legal document.

“According to our lawyers, the offer may lapse precisely because the bidder has not pronounced itself (on the MAC clause).”

A senior Intesa executive said in an interview with Boersen Zeitung on Friday that the bank was discussing the issue of the MAC clause with Italy’s market regulator Consob, but would not make any public comments.

In an effort to fend off Intesa’s bid, UBI has filed a complaint with Consob saying the offer should no longer be considered as valid because the pandemic means the MAC clause applies, so the offer is not irrevocable as it should be.

Asked about alternatives to the offer, Massiah said UBI could continue on a standalone basis or via other moves that it had not been able to pursue in recent months even in a preliminary manner given the coronavirus crisis.

UBI said this week it also planned to take the matter in front of a judge.