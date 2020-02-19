Important for Italy's banking sector to consolidate: economy minister

FILE PHOTO: Italian Finance and Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri talks to media before the informal meeting of ministers for economic and financial affairs (ECOFIN) and Eurogroup in Helsinki, Finland, 13 September 2019. Lehtikuva/Martti Kainulainen via REUTERS/File Photo

ROME (Reuters) - Consolidation in the Italian banking sector is key, the Italian Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri said on Wednesday commenting Intesa Sanpaolo’s (ISP.MI) bid for UBI Banca (UBI.MI).

“It is important to see there is a strengthening of the Italian banking sector,” Gualtieri said in interview with Radio Capital.

Talking about Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI), the minister said that for the state-owned Tuscan lender “a market solution will be reached within the foreseen time frame”.