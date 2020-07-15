Teamviewer buy augmented reality firm Ubimax

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German software company Teamviewer (TMV.DE) has agreed to acquire peer Ubimax to expand its offering in augmented reality and internet of things, it said on Wednesday.

The transaction values the maker of augmented reality software and wearable computing devices at 136.5 million euros ($156.12 million), which will be paid in cash and shares. The deal is expected to close in the third quarter.

Separately, TeamViewer said that it posted billings growth in the second quarter of 45%.