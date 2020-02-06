Ubisoft beats own guidance with third-quarter net bookings, confirms targets

FILE PHOTO: The UbiSoft Entertainment logo is seen at the Paris Games Week (PGW), a trade fair for video games in Paris, France, October 29, 2019. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

(Reuters) - Ubisoft’s (UBIP.PA) third-quarter net bookings beat the French game maker’s own guidance thanks to a boost from some of its older titles.

The company, known for its best-selling Assassin’s Creed franchise, reported on Thursday net bookings of 455.5 million euros ($500 million) for the three months through end-December, down 24.8% year-on-year but above its aim for 410 million.

“The third fiscal quarter saw excellent performances from several titles in our back catalog – particularly Rainbow Six Siege, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, The Crew 2 and Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle – and from the release of Just Dance 2020,” Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Yves Guillemot said in a statement.

After slashing its annual profit targets and delaying three of its most anticipated games of the year, the company said in late October it would release five major titles in its 2020-21 fiscal year.

Ubisoft decided to delay the release of Watch Dogs: Legion, Gods and Monsters and Rainbow Six: Quarantine after a critical reception and disappointing sales from its recent release, Ghost Recon Breakpoint.

The company, which confirmed its next two full-year targets, did not reveal details on the last two blockbuster games to be released next fiscal year.