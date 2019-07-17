Ubisoft first-quarter net bookings beat its forecast

(Reuters) - French video games group Ubisoft (UBIP.PA) reported first-quarter net bookings of 314.2 million euros ($353 million)on Wednesday, above the company’s expectations of about 270 million euros, citing strong performance of its games.

For the second quarter of the 2019-2020 fiscal year, the group expects net bookings of around 310 million euros.

Sales for the three months ending June 30 were 363.4 million euros, 9% down compared to the prior-year period.