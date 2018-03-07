FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 7, 2018 / 5:58 AM / Updated 11 hours ago

UBS banker resigns amid investigation

Fiona Lau, Julie Zhu

1 Min Read

HONG KONG (IFR) - Heung Li, an executive director in UBS’s Hong Kong equity capital markets team, has resigned after being placed on leave, according to people familiar with the situation.

Li’s departure followed an internal investigation, according to the people. One other banker in the ECM division is also under suspension.

It is not clear what the investigation is about or whether the two suspensions are related.

A spokesman from UBS declined to comment.

Li has been registered to advise on corporate finance in Hong Kong since 2012, according to his Securities and Futures Commission record.

Reporting By Fiona Lau and Julie Zhu; Editing By Steve Garton

