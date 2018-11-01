UBS to introduce training, confidential hotline for sexual misconduct claims: memo

The logo of Swiss bank UBS is seen in Zurich, Switzerland October 25, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

LONDON (Reuters) - Swiss bank UBS (UBSG.S) will expand training for specialist staff investigating sexual misconduct claims, and introduce a confidential hotline to handle such allegations, according to an internal memo sent to staff and seen by Reuters on Thursday.

The changes follow an independent review by a law firm into how the bank handled accusations of sexual assault made by a former junior trader.

The law firm’s review found “no fundamental errors” in how the bank had investigated the claims, the memo said.

A spokeswoman for UBS confirmed the contents of the memo and declined to comment further.