FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
March 22, 2018 / 9:43 AM / Updated 27 minutes ago

UBS CEO says to expect 'more of the same' performance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - The financial sector still faces similar challenges to previous years, UBS (UBSG.S) Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti said at the Morgan Stanley European Financials Conference on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO - CEO Sergio Ermotti of Swiss bank UBS speaks at the annual news conference in Zurich, Switzerland January 22, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

    “There has been a very euphoric start to the year,” Ermotti said at the conference in London, declining to give any guidance about the Swiss bank’s first quarter business.

    “The rest, as I said before, is more of the same as we have seen in the last few years.”

    Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi, editing by John Revill

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.