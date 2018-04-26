FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 26, 2018 / 10:27 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Fire hits UBS HQ building in central Zurich, no one hurt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - A fire broke out on Thursday at UBS’s headquarters, under renovation in downtown Zurich, prompting an evacuation but no injuries, authorities said.

Firefighters extinguish a fire that broke out at Swiss bank UBS's headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland April 26, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Zurich rescue crews said seven people were examined by medics but did not need hospital treatment after the blaze broke out on the top floor of the building on Zurich’s ritzy Bahnhofstrasse.

“Firefighters are extinguishing the fire and ensuring it does not spread,” an emergency services spokeswoman said.

Several fire trucks and ambulances responded to the scene. Authorities advised residents to avoid the area.

Reporting by Angelika Gruber and Arnd Wiegmann, Writing by Michael Shields; Editing by Alison Williams; Editing by Alison Williams

