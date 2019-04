FILE PHOTO: Mark Haefele, Global Chief Investment Officer of UBS Wealth Management attends the Reuters Investment Summit, London, Britain, November 16, 2017. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

(Reuters) - UBS Global Wealth Management has closed its overweight position in U.S. equities and shifted to an overweight in emerging market and Japanese stocks, it said on Thursday.

UBS Global Wealth Management chief investment officer Mark Haefele said also that the firm preferred the euro over the Swiss franc and Norwegian crown versus the Canadian dollar.