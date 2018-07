(Reuters) - UBS Group AG (UBSG.S) named J.P. Morgan veteran Susan Elolampi as head of family office coverage, corporate client solutions in the Americas, according to an internal memo.

FILE PHOTO: People walk past a branch office of Swiss bank UBS in Zurich, Switzerland January 27, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Elolampi, who was also named as managing director in UBS’s financial sponsors group, worked in J.P. Morgan for 17 years as an investment banker in both the United States and Europe, the memo said.

Based in New York, Elolampi will join UBS this fall.