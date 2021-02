FILE PHOTO: The logo of Swiss bank UBS is seen in Zurich, Switzerland October 25, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH (Reuters) - UBS Group completed on Tuesday its 2018-2021 share repurchase programme, buying back just over 4% of its registered share capital that it plans to cancel if shareholders approve, the Swiss bank said on Wednesday.

It announced a new buyback programme last month.