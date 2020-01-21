UBS sells majority stake in Fondcenter to Clearstream

ZURICH (Reuters) - UBS Group AG (UBSG.S) has agreed to sell a 51.2% stake in UBS Fondcenter, part of its asset management business, to Clearstream, Deutsche Boerse Group’s (DB1Gn.DE) post-trade services provider, the Swiss bank said on Tuesday.

“Upon closing, UBS expects to recognize a post-tax gain of approximately $600 million and a CET1 capital increase of approximately $400 million. UBS will deconsolidate Fondcenter and account for its minority interest as an investment in an associate,” it said in a statement.