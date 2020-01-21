Deals
January 21, 2020 / 6:13 AM / Updated an hour ago

UBS sells majority stake in Fondcenter to Clearstream

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - UBS Group AG (UBSG.S) has agreed to sell a 51.2% stake in UBS Fondcenter, part of its asset management business, to Clearstream, Deutsche Boerse Group’s (DB1Gn.DE) post-trade services provider, the Swiss bank said on Tuesday.

“Upon closing, UBS expects to recognize a post-tax gain of approximately $600 million and a CET1 capital increase of approximately $400 million. UBS will deconsolidate Fondcenter and account for its minority interest as an investment in an associate,” it said in a statement.

Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below