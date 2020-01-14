UBS hires Harris in industrials investment banking team: memo

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Swiss bank UBS is seen in Zurich, Switzerland October 25, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - UBS Group (UBSG.S) has hired Chris Harris as a managing director in its global industrials investment banking group, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Tuesday, the contents of which were confirmed by a bank spokeswoman.

Based in New York and starting at the Swiss bank in mid-January, Harris brings experiences in a number of areas, including industrial technologies, government services and aerospace and defense, the memo said.

Harris had previously spent more than two decades at Lazard Ltd (LAZ.N), it added.