UBS hires Harris in industrials investment banking team: memo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - UBS Group (UBSG.S) has hired Chris Harris as a managing director in its global industrials investment banking group, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Tuesday, the contents of which were confirmed by a bank spokeswoman.
Based in New York and starting at the Swiss bank in mid-January, Harris brings experiences in a number of areas, including industrial technologies, government services and aerospace and defense, the memo said.
Harris had previously spent more than two decades at Lazard Ltd (LAZ.N), it added.
