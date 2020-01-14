Business News
January 14, 2020 / 3:09 PM / a few seconds ago

UBS hires Harris in industrials investment banking team: memo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - UBS Group (UBSG.S) has hired Chris Harris as a managing director in its global industrials investment banking group, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Tuesday, the contents of which were confirmed by a bank spokeswoman.

Based in New York and starting at the Swiss bank in mid-January, Harris brings experiences in a number of areas, including industrial technologies, government services and aerospace and defense, the memo said.

Harris had previously spent more than two decades at Lazard Ltd (LAZ.N), it added.

Reporting by David French; editing by Jonathan Oatis

