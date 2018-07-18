UBS appoints new head of Luxembourg wealth management unit

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss bank UBS (UBSG.S) will swap out leadership at its Luxembourg wealth management (WM) unit in October amid changes in the region, including the Swiss bank’s move in January to acquire Nordea’s private banking business there.

FILE PHOTO: Logos of Swiss bank UBS are seen at a branch office in Zurich, Switzerland January 27, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Heinrich Baer, previously head of Affluent & International Markets WM in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), will take over from Rene Mottas.

Motta will return to UBS in Switzerland after almost seven years in the Benelux region as Country Head UBS Luxembourg, among other positions.

Baer, who relocates to Luxembourg in August, will become a member of the WM EMEA Management Committee.

Mottas “will look for other opportunities within UBS,” the Zurich-based bank said in a statement.

With Nordea’s 150 employees, that will bring the Luxembourg office to about 600 workers once that transaction closes in the second half of 2018.