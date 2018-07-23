UBS manager leaves wealth management division after revamp

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss bank UBS (UBSG.S) on Monday confirmed a top manager from its wealth management division will leave the bank at the end of the year.

Jakob Stott was most recently a vice president in the wealth management division, after having previously been the head of wealth management for Europe for several years.

The change, which was communicated within UBS in a memo seen by Reuters, was initially reported by news portal

UBS reorganized its wealth management divisions several months ago in a shift that included several management changes.

Last week, the bank also appointed a new leader at its Luxembourg wealth management unit.