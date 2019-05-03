UBS names EY cyber threat expert to lead information security

FILE PHOTO: A man walks past a UBS logo projected on a screen in Singapore, January 14, 2019. REUTERS/Feline Lim

NEW YORK (Reuters) - UBS Group AG named Neal Pollard as chief information security officer on Friday, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

Pollard joins the Swiss bank from EY and he will replace Alain Beuchat, who held the information security top job since 2017. Beuchat will stay on in the department, reporting to Pollard.

In the new role, Pollard will sit on the Swiss bank’s group technology management committee and its cyber information security steering committee.

Previously, he led cyber threat and risk management consulting for financial services clients at EY, and he teaches classes on the subjects at New York’s Columbia University and Fordham Law School.

He also worked as an intelligence officer and private contractor in U.S. counterterrorism for nearly two decades, according to the memo.

He will initially join the bank at its New York City office and will later move to Zurich where he will report Mike Dargan, head of the bank’s technology group.