FILE PHOTO: The logo of Swiss bank UBS is seen at a branch office in Zurich, Switzerland, January 27, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

ZURICH (Reuters) - UBS Group will redeem the total outstanding $1.1 billion additional tier 1 instrument with ISIN on Aug. 10, the first call date, the Swiss bank said on Tuesday.

UBS issued the AT1 instrument in August 2016.