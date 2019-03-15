UBS bulks up litigation provisions following French verdict

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Swiss bank UBS is seen in St. Moritz, Switzerland, February 10, 2017. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini/File Photo

ZURICH (Reuters) - Switzerland’s biggest bank, UBS, on Friday reported a nearly $400 million boost to its litigation provisions following a French court ruling which slapped UBS with a 4.5 billion euro ($5.09 billion) penalty last month.

UBS, which is appealing the ruling and has said it expects an appeals court to reverse the prior ruling, in its annual report showed total group-wide litigation provisions of $2.83 billion, up from $2.45 billion initially reported for end-2018.

The added litigation provisions reduced the bank’s 2018 net profit to $4.5 billion from the $4.9 billion reported in late January.