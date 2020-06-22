UBS may increase home working after coronavirus

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Swiss bank UBS is seen at a branch office in Basel, Switzerland March 2, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

ZURICH (Reuters) - A significant proportion of UBS’s (UBSG.S) staff could continue to work from home even after the coronavirus crisis has ended, the bank’s Chief Operating Officer Sabine Keller-Busse said on Monday.

A third of the bank’s employees could work away from the office, she said, according to Bloomberg.

UBS, Switzerland’s biggest bank, is deciding which tasks could be carried out from home and which would be transferred to the office.

“It is conceivable that in the future up to a third of the staff will work remotely on a rotating basis,” a UBS spokeswoman said.

The changes will be implemented globally, although the exact number of UBS’s 70,000 staff has not yet been determined.

At the peak of the coronavirus crisis, more than 80% of the bank’s staff worked from home. Even before the pandemic, some of the employees did not come to the office, with this figure likely to be increased.