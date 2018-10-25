UBS CEO Ermotti won't rule out M&A, says options are limited

ZURICH (Reuters) - UBS AG (UBSG.S) Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti said on Thursday he cannot categorically exclude a large acquisition but such a deal is unlikely, given limited options for a potential tie-up.

CEO Sergio Ermotti of Swiss bank UBS smiles as he speaks at the annual news conference in Zurich, Switzerland January 22, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/Files

“It is difficult to rule out M&A,” Ermotti told investors after the company released third-quarter results, adding options for a transformational deal with a big partner are limited.

Ermotti addressed the prospect of a big deal after speculation in September in German media about a potential tie-up with Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE), a suggestion that was dismissed as “fiction” by the loss-making German lender.

Speaking to potential speculation on his future at the Zurich-based bank, Ermotti said, “As long I have energy and passion for what I do and people believe it is OK, I will do it.”

In September, UBS appointed Piero Novelli and Robert Karofsky as joint heads of its investment bank after veteran Andrea Orcel joined Spanish lender Santander (SAN.MC) as chief executive.

Novelli said on Thursday he is confident the pair will function well in the dual role, calling it the best solution for the transition following Orcel’s exit.

“We complement each other and work well together,” Novelli said.