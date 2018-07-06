FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Big Story 10
July 6, 2018 / 1:41 PM / Updated an hour ago

Two senior UBS advisory bankers to leave, one to join Citi: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Two senior bankers are due to leave Swiss bank UBS’s corporate advisory unit, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday, with one joining rival Citigroup.

Gregoire Haemmerle, head of advisory for France, Belgium, Luxembourg and Switzerland at UBS, is set to take up a post at Citi, the source said, adding that Pierre Drevillon, a managing director in the corporate advisory unit, is set to depart.

Haemmerle joined UBS in 2015 from JPMorgan, where he spent 19 years, including as head of investment banking for France.

UBS, which recently poached star banker Marco Illy from Credit Suisse to head up its Swiss investment bank, declined to comment.

Citigroup did not immediately comment.

Reporting by Lawrence White, writing by Emma Rumney, editing by Silvia Aloisi and Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.