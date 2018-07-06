Two senior UBS advisory bankers to leave, one to join Citi: source

LONDON (Reuters) - Two senior bankers are due to leave Swiss bank UBS’s corporate advisory unit, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday, with one joining rival Citigroup.

Gregoire Haemmerle, head of advisory for France, Belgium, Luxembourg and Switzerland at UBS, is set to take up a post at Citi, the source said, adding that Pierre Drevillon, a managing director in the corporate advisory unit, is set to depart.

Haemmerle joined UBS in 2015 from JPMorgan, where he spent 19 years, including as head of investment banking for France.

UBS, which recently poached star banker Marco Illy from Credit Suisse to head up its Swiss investment bank, declined to comment.

Citigroup did not immediately comment.