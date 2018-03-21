FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
March 21, 2018 / 4:22 PM / Updated 40 minutes ago

UBS reaches $230 million settlement with New York over mortgage securities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - UBS AG (UBSG.S) has reached a $230 million settlement to resolve charges brought by New York state that it misled and hurt investors by selling risky mortgage securities that contributed to the 2008 global financial crisis.

The logo of Swiss bank UBS is seen at a branch office in Basel, Switzerland March 29, 2017. Picture taken on March 29, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

    New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman on Wednesday said the Swiss bank will pay $41 million in cash to the state, and provide $189 million of relief to homeowners and communities.

    UBS had no immediate comment. The bank is the seventh to settle similar claims by New York, resulting in roughly $3.93 billion of settlements, the attorney general said.

    Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.