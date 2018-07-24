FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
July 24, 2018 / 4:57 AM / Updated an hour ago

UBS posts second-quarter net profit of 1.3 billion Swiss francs, beats poll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - UBS (UBSG.S), Switzerland’s biggest bank, on Tuesday posted a 1.3 billion Swiss franc ($1.31 billion) net profit for the second quarter of 2018, beating analyst expectations, as it said global economic growth prospects provided a supportive backdrop to markets.

People walk past a branch office of Swiss bank UBS in Zurich, Switzerland January 27, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

The 9 percent net profit rise put the bank’s second-quarter earnings above the median net profit estimate in a Reuters poll for 1.044 billion francs. Second-quarter pre-tax profit rose 12 percent to 1.7 billion francs, also above forecasts of 1.418 billion francs.

Reporting by John Miller

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.