UBS posts second-quarter net profit of 1.3 billion Swiss francs, beats poll

ZURICH (Reuters) - UBS (UBSG.S), Switzerland’s biggest bank, on Tuesday posted a 1.3 billion Swiss franc ($1.31 billion) net profit for the second quarter of 2018, beating analyst expectations, as it said global economic growth prospects provided a supportive backdrop to markets.

People walk past a branch office of Swiss bank UBS in Zurich, Switzerland January 27, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

The 9 percent net profit rise put the bank’s second-quarter earnings above the median net profit estimate in a Reuters poll for 1.044 billion francs. Second-quarter pre-tax profit rose 12 percent to 1.7 billion francs, also above forecasts of 1.418 billion francs.