FILE PHOTO: Aluminium ingots are seen stored at the foundry shop of the Rusal Krasnoyarsk aluminium smelter in Krasnoyarsk, Russia October 3, 2018. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Rusal sees investment in modernisation at four of its plants at around $5 billion, the Russian aluminium producer told Reuters, citing its preliminary estimate.

These four smelters face a 10-year technology upgrade, which will start this year and for which investments will peak in 2022-2027.