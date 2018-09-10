FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 10, 2018 / 3:12 PM / Updated 32 minutes ago

U.S. appeals court upholds MIT, Harvard patents on CRISPR gene editing

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Monday allowed a research center affiliated with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard University to keep patents potentially worth billions of dollars on a groundbreaking gene editing technology known as CRISPR.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed the validity of the Harvard and MIT patents, rejecting a challenge brought by a rival team of researchers associated with the University of California at Berkeley and University of Vienna in Austria.

Shares of Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Editas Medicine Inc, a biotechnology company that licenses Harvard and MIT’s CRISPR-related patents, rose more than three percent to $31.25 after the ruling.

Reporting by Jan Wolfe; Editing by Bill Berkrot

