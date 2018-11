Rescue and recovery missions search for the bodies of dead passengers after a cruise boat capsized in Lake Victoria off Mukono district, Uganda November 25, 2018. REUTERS/Newton Nambwaya

KAMPALA (Reuters) - A cruise boat which sank in Lake Victoria was overloaded, carrying about 120 people instead of its capacity of just 50, Uganda’s president said on Sunday.

At least 29 people were confirmed dead after the accident, while 26 others had been rescued, President Yoweri Museveni said on his Twitter feed, adding that the operators of the boat would be charged with criminal negligence and manslaughter.