KAMPALA (Reuters) - Uganda said on Thursday its national oil firm and Chinese offshore oil and gas company CNOOC Ltd have signed an agreement to jointly conduct exploration in a new block in the East African country.

The logo of China National Offshore Oil Corp (CNOOC) is pictured at its headquarters in Beijing, China April 4, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

The deal was signed in Beijing on the margins of the ongoing China-Africa forum on cooperation, which is being attended by Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni.