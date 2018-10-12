FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 12, 2018 / 5:06 AM / Updated 19 minutes ago

Landslide in eastern Uganda kills at least 31 people: government official

1 Min Read

KAMPALA (Reuters) - At least 31 people were killed when a landslide rolled down the slopes of Mt. Elgon in eastern Uganda, wrecking homes and burying animals, a government official told Reuters on Friday.

Martin Owor, Commissioner for Disaster Preparedness and Management, said the landslides tumbled down onto a small town on the mountain’s slopes on Thursday afternoon.

The area, close to the border with Kenya, is prone to landslides and there have been several similar accidents in recent years.

Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
