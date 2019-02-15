MTN Uganda CEO deported from country over national security: police

KAMPALA (Reuters) - The chief executive officer of MTN Uganda, a unit of South Africa’s MTN Group, has been deported from the East African country over national security, police said on Friday.

Police spokesman Fred Enanga told Reuters Wim Vanhelleputte had been deported and was “destined for Belgium around midnight (Thursday) over ... circumstances of national security.”

MTN Uganda could not be reached immediately for a comment outside of normal business hours.

The development is the latest headache for the largest telecommunications firm in Uganda after similar deportations of the firm’s three top executives, including its chief marketing officer last month, also over what authorities called conduct that compromised national security.

With more than 10 million subscribers, MTN Uganda is the country’s largest telecommunications firm and competes chiefly with a local unit of India’s Bharti Airtel.

MTN Uganda has been under pressure from authorities to list shares on the local bourse and it is also involved in lengthy negotiations with the authorities over renewal of its operating licence that expired last year after a 20-year period.