Ugandan authorities arrest opposition politician and Museveni critic: Daily Monitor

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Ugandan authorities arrested opposition politician Robert Kyagulanyi, an arch-critic of long-ruling President Yoweri Museveni, after he disembarked from a plane at the country’s international airport on Thursday, the Daily Monitor newspaper reported.

Police had on Wednesday banned rallies to welcome Kyagulanyi home from the United States, where he received treatment for injuries he said were sustained during torture by security forces.