KAMPALA (Reuters) - Opposition lawmaker Robert Kyagulanyi, an arch-critic of long-ruling President Yoweri Museveni, has landed at Uganda’s international airport, NTV Uganda reported on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Ugandan musician turned politician, Robert Kyagulanyi (C) leads activists during a demonstration against new taxes including a levy on access to social media platforms in Kampala, Uganda July 11, 2018. Picture taken July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Newton Nambwaya

The television station did not broadcast footage of Kyagulanyi exiting the plane but aired images of security forces deployed around the airport and on the road to the capital Kampala.