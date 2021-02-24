U.S. says weighing options to hold accountable Ugandan security forces over abuses

Ugandan riot policemen patrol an area near the house of the presidential candidate and singer Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, known as Bobi Wine in Magere neighbourhood of Kampala, Uganda January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Abubaker Lubowa/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is looking at “a range of targeted options” to hold accountable Ugandan security forces who it deemed responsible for abuses against opposition candidates and civil society, State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Tuesday.

Incumbent Yoweri Museveni, a former guerrilla leader who has led the East African country since 1986, was declared winner of the Jan. 14 election with 59% of the vote, while opposition leader Bobi Wine was given 35%. A crackdown by security forces on Wine’s supporters over the past few months has left dozens dead and hundreds detained.