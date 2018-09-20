Ugandan police holding Museveni critic at police station: Reuters witness

KAMPALA (Reuters) - Ugandan opposition politician Robert Kyagulanyi was taken to a police station near his home in Kampala on Thursday, a Reuters witness said, after police picked him up at the international airport on his return from overseas.

Kyagulanyi, a prominent challenger to long-ruling President Yoweri Museveni, had been in the United States to receive treatment for injuries he said were sustained during torture by security forces. The authorities deny any mistreatment