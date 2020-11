People ride motorcycles as smoke rises from burning objects in a street in Kampala, Uganda November 18, 2020 in this screen grab obtained by Reuters from a social media video on November 20, 2020. THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.

KAMPALA (Reuters) - Twenty eight people have died in protests in Uganda triggered by the arrest of presidential candidate and pop star Bobi Wine, police said on Friday, up from a toll of 16 given on Thursday.

Police spokesman, Fred Enanga, also told reporters that 577 suspects had been arrested across the country for alleged involvement in violence and other offences.